Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) in an alleged case of illegal appointment of an assistant teacher for Class XI-XII.

The arrested person Santi Prasad Sinha, was the then Convener of the five-member Committee as well as the then Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission.

Also Read | US, Canada Announce Deal on Illegal Migration.

Sinha was produced before the Competent Court at Alipur and was remanded to four days of police custody.

Further on Friday, CBI arrested former vice president of a private communications company in the ongoing investigation into the allegations of manipulation of marks of OMR sheets, illegal manipulation in preparation of Panel etc on the part of said the private company in conspiracy with other accused and officials of WBCSSC.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 152 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Rises to 6.66%.

The arrested person Niladri Das was produced before the Competent Court at Alipur and was remanded to three days of police custody.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)