New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The CBI on Sunday conducted searches at the premises of noted businessman Showkat Chaudhary in Srinagar after registering a case against him and others in the alleged Roshni Land allocation scam, officials said.

On June 15, the CBI had registered a fresh case against Chaudhary, and retired IAS officers and former Srinagar deputy commissioners Mehboob Iqbal and Sheikh Ejaz Iqbal, they said.

The CBI has also named in the FIR other retired officers -- Mohammad Afzal Bhat from Kashmir Administrative Service; the then Kashmir Additional Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmad Malik (also Assistant Commissioner (Revnue, Srinagar); Mohammed Akram Khan, the then Tehsildar (Nazool); and Sheikh Muneer Akhtar, then Tehsiidar, Srinagar, they said.

