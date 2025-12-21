Lucknow, December 21: The CBI Court on Sunday convicted and sentenced three individuals, including the then Chief Finance & Accounts Officer of DRDA Ballia, in a major fraud case under the Sampurna Grameen Rozgar Yojna (SGRY). The convicted include Satyendra Singh Gangwar, former Chief Finance & Accounts Officer, Ashok Kumar Upadhyay, former Junior Accounts Clerk, DRDA Ballia, and Raghunath Yadav, a private person. All three were sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a total fine of Rs. 77,000 for causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer of over Rs. 1 crore.

The CBI had registered the case on 31 October 2008, taking over Crime No. 498/2006 (EOW No. 244/06) from PS Garwar, Ballia, which involved 135 accused persons. The investigation revealed that the accused caused a loss of Rs. 75.12 lakh in cash and Rs. 31.10 lakh in food grains under SGRY by cheating, forgery, and the use of forged documents, and by causing the disappearance of records.

After completing its investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on 30 June 2010 against the accused. Following a trial, the court rendered a verdict, convicting all three individuals on the charges.

The case highlights the CBI's continuing efforts to curb corruption and ensure accountability in government schemes. Meanwhile, the Special Judge POCSO Case, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on December 20, held all five accused, namely, Juber @ Sunil @ Parwej; Sajid; Dharamvir @ Jitender; Naresh @ Sandip Baheliya and Sunil Kumar @ Sagar guilty in the Bulandshahr Gang Rape Case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case in compliance with the Order dated 12.08.2016 of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, whereby the investigation of FIR No. 838 of 2016 of Police Station Kotwali Dehat, District Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was transferred to CBI, the probe agency said in a statement. The case pertains to a heinous incident involving rape, dacoity, wrongful confinement and penetrative sexual assault on a child.

