New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Chennai, sentenced R Amrithambal, then Standardised Agency System Agent (SASA), Sub Post Office, Tiruvottiyur, Chennai, to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.03 crore, and her husband H Narayana to five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2.50 lakh, an official statement said.

According to the CBI press release, the probe agency had registered a case on December 20, 2012, against R. Amrithambal and others.

It was alleged that the accused, during the period 2007-2012 at Tiruvottiyur Post Office, Chennai, entered into a conspiracy related to forging the signatures of depositors in the withdrawal and closure forms and prematurely closing the monthly income scheme, RD Scheme and senior citizen savings scheme of the depositors without their knowledge for misappropriating the proceeds of deposits.

The accused cheated the depositors of a huge amount.

After an investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused on February 28, 2014.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them. Two accused died and eight accused were acquitted by the court. (ANI)

