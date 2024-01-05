Surendranagar, January 5: A sub inspector was seriously injured when a mob attacked a police team with sharp weapons and sticks at Zinzuwada village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Friday afternoon and freed a history sheeter, an official said. Sub inspector KC Dangar and two constables were attacked when they were returning to Zinzuwada police station in a private car with Jalasinh Zala, an alleged bootlegger, who was held after being on the run for some time, Deputy Superintendent of Police JD Purohit said.

In the mob attack, Dangar suffered serious injuries and has been admitted in a private hospital in Ahmedabad, while the two constables also received minor injuries, he said. Mob Violence and Lynching: Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland and Tamil Nadu Did Not Appoint Nodal Officers To Prevent Incidents, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

"Zala managed to flee and teams have been formed to nab him as well those in the mob that attacked the police party. Zinzuwada-resident Zala is a dreaded criminal and was arrested in the past for various offences like rioting, loot and assault. He was wanted in a case of bootlegging registered in Patan district. Since Patan police could not nab him, they requested Zinzuwada police for help," the Deputy SP said. Junagadh Violence: One Dead, 174 Detained After Violent Protest Breaks Out in Gujarat Over Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video).

Zala was held on a tip off while playing cricket but one of his associates gathered a mob to free him, Purohit said. "When the PSI and his team reached the entrance of Zinzuwada village in a car with Zala, the mob attacked them with sharp weapons and sticks," he said.

