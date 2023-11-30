New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the then Special Secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir government, then Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu and a private person before the Special Judge in Jammu in connection with a bribery case which was registered in April this year.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Farooq Dar, former Special Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (Govt of J-K); Sarbjit Singh, then Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu and Gohar Ahmed Dar who is a private person.

CBI informed that a case was registered in April this year against the then Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu and unknown others on the complaint.

It was alleged that Sarbjit Singh, as Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu demanded a bribe of Rs 10 Lakh from the complainant, for his posting and to resolve his departmental issues including promotion.

During a trap, the accused Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu and a private person (middleman) were arrested while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 Lakh from the Complainant allegedly on behalf of the Special Secretary, Agriculture and Production Department.

CBI said that searches were also conducted at the premises of both the accused and at the residence of said Special Secretary which led to recovery of cash of Rs 3.5 Lakh (approximately) and other documents related to property.

According to CBI, it was found during the investigation that the accused private person, Gohar Ahmed Dar (Supplier/Contractor of the Agriculture and Production Department) allegedly acted as a middleman for the collection of bribes.

It was also alleged that official information pertaining to the transfer/posting of the Complainant was being passed on by the Special Secretary to the middleman who further passed on the same to the accused Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu.

It was further alleged that Mohd Farooq Dar as Special Secretary initiated the proposal for the transfer of the Complainant and allegedly recommended his name initially for CHO, Doda and later for CHO, Rajouri in gross disregard of the recommendation of the inquiry officer according to which, the Complainant could not be posted to any sensitive post.

CBI said that a chargesheet was filed in this regard. (ANI)

