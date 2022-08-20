New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his council of ministers for violating the Delhi Master Plan 2021 with the decision to allow liquor vends in non-conforming areas.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Bidhuri said the decision to give permission to licensees for liquor shops in non-conforming areas of the city was taken in a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Kejriwal on November 5 last year.

He said neither the chief minister nor his cabinet has the power to take such a decision.

"I demand the CBI to register an FIR against Kejriwal and his ministers who were present in the meeting because the cabinet does not have the power to permit opening of liquor vends in non-conforming and residential areas by violating Delhi Master Plan 2021 provisions," Bidhuri said.

This power was not vested in the Delhi chief minister or his council of ministers. They took this decision in violation of rules and regulations. The master plan does not allow liquor vends in non-conforming areas, the BJP leader claimed.

Amendment to the master plan is required if liquor vends were to be allowed in non-conforming areas, he said.

"It was totally illegal, and the CBI should register an FIR against Kejriwal and his ministers," Bidhuri added.

Documents show that the finalised Excise Policy 2021-22 was placed before the then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on May 24, 2021. The Delhi Cabinet made further amendments to the policy on June 23 and September 15.

On November 5, 2021, the cabinet decided to allow liquor vends in non-conforming areas. The former L-G approved the decision on November 15, 2021, but put a condition that approval of the DDA and the MCD was mandatory for opening vends in such areas, showed a report prepared by the vigilance directorate of the Delhi government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who doubles as the Kejriwal government's excise minister, earlier in the day, reiterated his charge that the former L-G had changed his stand on opening liquor shops in non-conforming areas, just two days before the implementation of the policy on November 17, 2021.

He also claimed that the Excise Policy 2021-22 would have earned a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore had the former L-G not put the condition of the DDA and the MCD approval for opening liquor vends in non-conforming areas.

Baijal has hit back at Sisodia, saying the deputy chief minister's charges against him were a bid by "a desperate man trying to save his own skin". Baijal added that no rules permitted opening liquor vends in non-conforming areas of the city.

Non-conforming areas recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) comprise mixed land use parts and commercial roads. The rules prohibit over a dozen activities, including retail liquor sale in such areas.

