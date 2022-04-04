Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) The CBI Monday told Calcutta High Court that it will address the issue of whether the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, which apparently led to the killing of nine persons and setting on fire several houses at Bogtui in West Bengal, needs to be investigated by the agency or not during the hearing on April 7 when it is scheduled to submit a progress report on its probe.

A division bench presided by Chief Justrice Prakash Srivastava had asked CBI about its stand on it while hearing a prayer for an order to direct the state police to hand over the probe in the murder of the Trinamool Congress deputy panchayat chief to the central probe agency.

Additional solicitor general Y J Dastoor representing CBI, submitted that investigation into the case is going on and it can highlight on this aspect on April 7, when it is scheduled to submit a progress report before the bench

Submitting that the Bogtui killings were a retaliation to Bhadu Sheikh's murder, the petitioner has prayed that the probe into the TMC leader's murder be handed over to CBI from the state police for a complete investigation.

The bench, which also comprises Justice R Bharadwaj, had on March 25 ordered that the investigation into the March 21 violence at Bogtui in Birbhum district be handed over to CBI from the West Bengal government-appointed special investigation team.

