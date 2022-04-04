Coimbatore, April 4: The Coimbatore city police arrested an autorickshaw driver on Monday for murdering his wife over a family dispute.

The arrested man has been identified as R Nagarjun, 31, of Gandhi Nagar at Sundarapuram.

Nagarjun, a native of Pollachi, moved to Kamarajar Nagar at Sundarapuram a few years ago, according to a report in TOI.

He had been in love with Sharmila, 27, of Gandhi Nagar for a few years. They got married on November 13, 2021.

Police said Nagarjun, who was an alcoholic, suspected his wife’s character. He questioned her for speaking to others over the phone. He often fought with her and beat her over the issue.

On Sunday afternoon, he went to his house in an inebriated state and fought with her for allegedly speaking to one of his friends over the phone. Later, he stabbed her on her abdomen and other parts of the body. She died. He left the house and did not reveal the incident to anyone till night.

Around 9pm, he was consuming liquor with his friends and told his friends that he had murdered his wife. Immediately, their friends sent a man to the house and confirmed it. They alerted the Podanur police.

Assistant commissioner of police E Satheesh Kumar, Podanur police investigation wing inspector Kathirvel and their team visited the crime scene and sent the dead body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem. Police found a nylon rope tied around a ceiling fan at the house.

The Podanur police registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Nagarjun. He told the police that after murdering his wife, he was attempting to end his life. Later, he changed his mind and left home. The police seized a knife from him.

