India News | CCB, Bengaluru Police Bust Drug Network; 23 Held, Contraband Worth Rs 8 Crore Seized

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing, in coordination with multiple city police stations, busted a drug and illicit tobacco supply network and arrested 23 individuals, including foreign nationals and interstate operatives.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, coordinated raids were conducted across multiple locations under various police station limits, including Hebbal, Indiranagar, Jeevan Bheemanagar, Suddaguntepalya, Hennur, Banaswadi, Ulsoor and K.G. Halli.

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The arrested include 2 foreign nationals, 6 persons from other states, and 15 local individuals.

The release stated that officers seized 5 kg 360 g of hydro ganja, 143 g of cocaine, 10 kg 998 g of ganja, 237 g of MDMA, and 107 g of methamphetamine.

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In addition, police recovered 180 boxes of e-cigarette oil & e-cigarettes, 452 boxes of foreign cigarettes, 1,206 hookah cigarettes, 1,197 e-cigarettes, 490 foreign cigarettes, 120 hookah sets, 100 e-cigarette refills, and 06 hookah sets.

The total value of the seized contraband is Rs 4 crore, with an estimated market value of Rs 8 crore.

Acting on credible information from informants, police registered cases under the NDPS Act and conducted raids on various dates at multiple locations. During interrogation, the accused confessed to procuring narcotics at lower prices from unknown foreign, interstate, and local sources and selling them at higher prices to the public and college students for easy money.

All 23 accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the suppliers. Further investigation is in progress.

The operations were carried out under the guidance of Ajay Hilori, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime); Raj Imam Kasim, DCP, Crime-02 Division; Vikram Amate, IPS, DCP, East Division; B.S. Nemagouda, IPS, DCP, North Division; and Mohammed Sujeeth, IPS, DCP, South-East Division. Teams comprising officers and staff of the CCB Narcotics Control Wing and the eight police stations executed the arrests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)