Jaipur Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Firecracker Blast Accused Held, Metro Phase-2 Approved & IPO Launch

Jaipur, June 17: Jaipur is buzzing with a mix of significant developments and ongoing challenges today, June 17th. Authorities have made a key arrest in the tragic firecracker factory blast case, while the city also prepares for potential demolition drives. On the infrastructure front, a major Metro expansion has received approval, promising enhanced urban connectivity, even as the city grapples with a persistent water crisis.

Top Stories

Main Accused in Jaipur Firecracker Factory Blast Arrested Amid Demolition Alert

The main accused, Qayyum, responsible for the firecracker factory blast that reportedly killed eight people, was arrested from Aligarh on June 17th. This development comes as Jaipur police sealed another illegal unit and the city remains on high alert with internet shutdown and heavy police deployment ahead of a planned temple and mosque demolition drive. Delhi Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Terror Syndicate Bust, Slum Policy, NCR Blueprint & Telegram Dispute.

Alleged Pakistani Spy Remanded in Jaipur Police Custody

Mushtaq Ali, accused of spying for a Pakistani intelligence agency by sending confidential information regarding BSF and Army movements, was remanded in Jaipur police custody for five days on June 17th after being produced before a local court. Ali was reportedly arrested by Rajasthan CID (Intelligence) from Jaisalmer, operating under the guise of a shop.

Civic & Urban Development

Cabinet Approves Rs 13,037 Crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2 Project

The Union Cabinet approved the Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project on June 16th, allocating Rs 13,037 crore to enhance urban connectivity. This significant infrastructure development aims to further modernize the city's public transportation network. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 17th, 2026: Water Crisis Deepens, Monsoon Delay & Railway Blocks.

Jaipur Addresses Water Crisis and Continues Road Widening Efforts

Jaipur is grappling with a severe water crisis, exacerbated by 33 major leaks in the 17-year-old Bisalpur pipeline. The government reportedly placated contractors on June 16th to avert a complete water supply crisis. Concurrently, the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) continued demolition drives in the Mansarovar-Mangliyawas area for a 100-foot road widening project.

City Launches New AI-Powered Traffic Management System

Jaipur has taken a significant step towards modernizing city management by launching an AI-powered traffic system on June 16th. This initiative aims to address urban traffic challenges and improve overall flow across the city.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Two Coaching Centers Sealed in Jaipur

Authorities in Jaipur sealed two coaching centers on June 16th. Further details regarding the reasons for the sealing were not immediately available, but the action reflects ongoing regulatory oversight in the city's education sector.

Four Arrested After Clash Over Government Land Encroachment

Police arrested four individuals for disturbing peace on June 16th following a clash between two groups over the alleged encroachment of government land. The incident reportedly involved the use of sticks and other weapons.

Politics & Education

Rajasthan University Cancels Exam Due to AI-Generated Paper

Rajasthan University was forced to cancel an examination on June 16th after an AI-generated paper containing answers was discovered. This incident highlights new challenges in maintaining academic integrity in the digital age.

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Allegedly Assaulted During Protest

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, was reportedly assaulted during a protest at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on June 15th. The protest, held against alleged education irregularities, led to the detention of six individuals by authorities.

Sachin Pilot Alleges Removal of Rahul Gandhi's Kota Event Posters

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, speaking from Jaipur on June 17th, alleged that local authorities in Kota removed banners for Rahul Gandhi's visit and pressured residents not to attend. This accusation has ignited a political controversy in Rajasthan ahead of Gandhi's scheduled interaction with students.

Business & Connectivity

Clay Craft India IPO Opens Today, Aims to Raise Rs 110 Crore

Jaipur-based ceramic tableware manufacturer Clay Craft India Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 17th, 2026. The company aims to raise Rs 110.11 crore through the NSE Emerge platform to fund its expansion plans.

Two Daily Flights to Jewar to Commence from Jaipur

Two daily flights connecting Jaipur to Jewar are scheduled to commence operations, enhancing air connectivity between the cities. This new service will facilitate easier travel for commuters and boost regional accessibility.

Sports & Culture

Rajasthan Premier League Ball Badminton Championship Inaugurated

The Rajasthan Premier League Ball Badminton Championship was grandly inaugurated at Chaugan Stadium in Jaipur on June 16th. The event marks a significant occasion for sports enthusiasts and promotes ball badminton in the region.

Free Chess Camp Concludes in Jaipur with 25 Participants

A 15-day free chess camp in Jaipur concluded on June 17th, with 25 children actively participating. The initiative aimed to promote intellectual development and interest in chess among young learners in the city.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms Expected in Jaipur Today, Highs Near 36°C

Jaipur is expected to experience thunderstorms today, June 17th, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 36°C. Current conditions indicate a clear sky at 31°C. Residents are advised to prepare for changing weather and stay hydrated.

Weather: Clear sky — 31°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 25°C – 36°C.

Jaipur Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Jaipur navigates these diverse developments, from critical law enforcement actions to significant infrastructure advancements, residents will be watching closely for the impact of these changes. The opening of a local IPO and new flight routes also signal economic movement, while political discourse continues to unfold across the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).