New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has consistently championed the pivotal role of political parties as key stakeholders in the democratic process.

As the nation approaches the General Elections of 2024, Kumar has emphasized the responsibility of political entities in upholding democratic values.

Also Read | Match Made by AI: Russian Man Uses ChatGPT To Find and Propose to His Wife.

In his National Voters' Day (NVD) 2024 message, he reiterated the significance of fostering an ethical and respectful political discourse, particularly focusing on its crucial role in shaping the democratic process and influencing young voters.

Since assuming the role of Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar has actively pursued measures aimed at streamlining various activities of political parties, the CEC said in the message.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Rouse Avenue Courts Extends Judicial Custody of Manish Sisodia, Allows Weekly Visit to Ailing Wife.

One significant stride is the establishment of an online portal to facilitate transparent financial disclosures by political parties. This portal ensures the timely submission of statutory reports and provides vigilance against the misuse of enabling statutory provisions.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also been vigilant in addressing concerns over the declining level of campaign discourse.

During the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the commission issued directives to parties, candidates, and star campaigners, urging them to maintain a respectful and ethical political discourse during campaigning and refrain from making unverified allegations.

In a step towards inclusivity, the ECI recently issued guidelines to all political parties to ensure the use of respectful language towards Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) during political campaigns.

These measures highlight the commitment of the ECI to fostering an environment that is not only transparent but also respectful and inclusive.

In a recent press note, the Election Commission explicitly directed political parties to refrain from engaging children in any form of election campaign.

This includes activities such as rallies, slogan shouting, distribution of posters or pamphlets, and any other election-related activity.

The directive emphasizes that political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner, including holding a child in their arms or carrying a child in vehicles during rallies.

The prohibition extends to the use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner, including the use of poems, songs, spoken words, display of political party or candidate insignia, exhibiting political ideologies, promoting achievements of a political party, or criticizing opponent political parties or candidates.

However, the directive clarifies that the mere presence of a child accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity to a political leader, and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party, will not be construed as a violation of the guidelines.

District Election Officers and Returning Officers are assigned personal responsibility for ensuring compliance with all relevant acts and laws related to child labour.

The ECI has warned that any violation of these provisions by the election machinery under their jurisdiction will result in severe disciplinary action.

CEC Rajiv Kumar's persistent call for ethical discourse and the ECI's proactive measures underscore the commitment to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

The upcoming General Elections of 2024 hold immense importance, and the Election Commission's efforts aim to ensure that political activities align with democratic values, creating an environment conducive to informed and respectful political discourse.

As the nation navigates the electoral landscape, the ECI's initiatives set the tone for a democratic process that is not only transparent but also inclusive and respectful. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)