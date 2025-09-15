People celebrating in Bihar's Patna after India's win against Pakistan in Asia Cup (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Celebrations erupted in many parts of the country on Sunday night after India secured a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Dancing and holding Indian flags, many celebrated the Indian cricket team's victory over its archrival in West Bengal's Siliguri.

The cricket fans praised the Indian team's performance in the match.

"The Indian team played very well. The batting in the power play was very good. The entire team played very well," an Indian cricket fan told ANI as he celebrated India's victory.

"India played very well today... We felt very good that India defeated Pakistan," Abhishek, another cricket fan, said.

Punjab's Zirakpur also witnessed a celebration. A cricket fan there told ANI, "This victory was for Operation Sindoor... It was important to answer them (Pakistan), be it via sports or via war. We have responded through war, and this is through sports..."

In Delhi, a cricket fan said, "I am happy that India won today... PM Modi avenged the Pahalgam attack, and today our players also showed that they are invincible..."

People in Maharashtra's Nagpur also went into celebration.

Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu saw celebrations with people waving Indian flags and chanting slogans in support of India.

In the temple town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, sadhus were seen distributing sweets to the people as they celebrated the victory.

Bihar's capital Patna also saw celebration with people bursting crackers and holding a banner with the pictures of Indian players.

India left Pakistan gobsmacked with an all-around effort to cruise to a seven-wicket victory with consummate ease in Dubai on Sunday to stay at the top of Group A at the ongoing Asia Cup.

India gunned down the target with more than four overs to spare despite Saim Ayub leaving the world champions jolted in the powerplay.

The Indian cricket team captain top-scored with an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls as India chased down a 128-run target in just 15.5 overs.

"Great feeling and a perfect return gift to India. Human tendency that keeps running in your mind when you think about it (his earlier line about the win being a return gift). You definitely want to win it, and when you win it, you have it ready. One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the opposition," Suryakumar Yadav said after the win. (ANI)

