New Delhi, September 14: A fatal accident on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan left one person dead and another injured after a BMW car hit a motorcycle on Sunday, as per the police. As per the Delhi police, the deceased, who worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar, was riding with his wife on the motorcycle when the collision happened. Further, the bike-borne couple hit a bus on their left. Dhaula Kuan Accident: BMW Overturns After Hitting Motorcycle in Delhi, Ministry of Finance Employee Killed, Wife Injured; FIR Registered.

According to the police, eyewitnesses stated that a lady was driving the BMW car at the time it collided with the motorcycle. After the accident, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured to a hospital. Later, the hospital informed the police that one person had died and another was injured. The police have seized both vehicles, and the crime team has examined the accident site. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to investigate. BMW Car Accident in Gandhinagar: Speeding Luxury Car Crushes Beautician to Death While Crossing Road in Gujarat, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

BMW Rams into Motorcycle in Delhi

#WATCH | Dhaula Kuan BMW accident | Visuals of the BMW car, which collided with a motorcycle near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Of the couple riding the motorcycle, the husband died, and the wife sustained the injuries. The vehicles have been seized, and legal action… https://t.co/IXRw6BFxjT pic.twitter.com/wXGviBN894 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

BREAKING: Senior official at India's Ministry of Finance, Navjot Singh, dies in a high-speed BMW hit-and-run in Delhi. His wife is critically injured. The couple was returning from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when their car was struck near Dhaula Kuan. Despite being rushed to a… pic.twitter.com/2r6A5STB0r — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) September 14, 2025

"A BMW car was found overturned on the road, and a motorcycle was found near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Eyewitnesses said a woman was driving the car, which hit the motorcycle. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the hospital. A call was received from the Hospital, regarding one patient dead and another sustained injuries. The vehicles have been seized, and the crime team has examined the spot. The FSL team also called at the spot. The alleged and her husband had also got injuries and are admitted to the Hospital. Legal action is being taken," as per the statement from Delhi Police. Further information on the incident is still awaited.

