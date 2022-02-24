New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointments and premature repatriation of 43 additional secretaries and joint secretary-level officers.

According to the notification issued on Wednesday, Geetha Meetina, a 1997-batch IAS officer has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for a tenure of five years.

Srikant Nagulapalli, an lAS officer of the 1998-batch has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. Puneet Kansal, an IAS officer of 1996-batch was also appointed as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, lAS officer of 1997 batch has been appointed as ChiefExecutive Officer (JS level), MyGov, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Vivek Chandra Verma, IOFS of 1991 batch appointed as Deputy Director General (JS level) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UlDAl).

Shri Ghayas Uddin Ahmed, IDAS of 2000 batch appointed as Financial Adviser(JS level) of National Health Authority under Department of Health & Family Welfare.

Shri R. Ramakrishnan, lAS of 1998, as Senior Deputy Director General (Admn.) (JS level) of Indian Council of Medical Research under Department of Health Research.

Vinakshi Gupta, IDAS of 1992 batch, as Additional Secretary (JS level) of Union Public Service Commission, Department of Personnel & Training.

IAS officers who have been appointed as Joint Secretary in various departments include M Balaji, Inderdeep Singh Dhariwal, Harpreet Singh, Rajesh Singh, Indra Mallo among others. (ANI)

