The conflict between Russia and Ukraine reached an all-time high as Russia launched a military attack on the latter on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Meanwhile, as conflicts between the two countries are reaching new highs each hour, a Ukrainian woman, identified as Dasha Synelnikova, said that she was getting matches from soldiers named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and “Black” some 20 miles away, reported the Sun. While talking to the media outlet, Dasha said, "I actually live in Kyiv but changed my location settings to Kharkiv after a friend told me there were Russian troops all over Tinder." Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russian Troops Breach Area Near Chernobyl; EU Summons Russia’s Ambassador Over Invasion of Ukraine.

“I didn’t find any of them attractive and would never consider sleeping with the enemy. I automatically swiped left to reject them, but there were so many I got curious and got into a message exchange,” the 33-year-old Ukrainian woman added. Reportedly, some of the Russian troop soldiers also gave away their strategic positions while talking to women. EU to Hit Russia With Harshest Sanctions Over ‘Barbaric’ Attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has imposed martial law in the country in view of the rising conflicts with Russia. More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.

