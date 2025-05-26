Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Forest Advisory Committee on Monday approved the Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project on the Gauriganga River in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

Officials said the proposal to divert 29.997 hectares of forest land for the project was cleared during a meeting held at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the approval of the Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL)'s project as a major achievement for the state.

The project has been designed with environmental sensitivity in mind. With around one kilometre of tunnel and most of the infrastructure planned underground, the impact on forest land is expected to be minimal.

Officials noted that the project area does not fall within any national park, wildlife sanctuary, or eco-sensitive zone, and will not result in any displacement of people.

The hydroelectric plant is expected to generate approximately 529 million units of green energy annually. It is anticipated to play a key role in meeting Uttarakhand's power demands and advancing the state's goal of energy self-reliance. The project is also expected to boost local employment--both permanent and temporary--and support infrastructure development, helping to curb migration from the region.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on getting the project approved, CM Dhami said, "This project is a historic step towards the all-round development of the border area of Uttarakhand. With the guidance and support of the Prime Minister, the state has achieved unprecedented success in the field of energy and employment. The state government is working with full commitment towards public welfare. This project will become the foundation stone of the bright future of Uttarakhand."

Earlier, CM Dhami had sought the Centre's approval for the project during his meetings with Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav. (ANI)

