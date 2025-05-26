Mumbai, May 26: Sachin Jagtap, the mastermind of a large-scale fraud scheme that targeted vulnerable women in several states, was taken into custody by Indore Police on Saturday, May 24. Jagtap, who has been in business since 2018, is accused of defrauding more than 80 women, the majority of whom were widowed or divorced, by promising them marriage. The Badnagar police orchestrated a sting operation that resulted in his arrest in Pipliyahana.

Police claim that Jagtap used matrimonial websites to look for women who had been married before. He pretended to be a wealthy businessman who was only looking to get married again, using his fluency in Hindi, English, and Marathi to come across as trustworthy and well-educated. By manipulating their emotions, he persuaded victims to send him sizable sums of money for fictitious business emergencies or real estate investments, reported News 18. Matrimonial Scam: Fraudster Poses As UK-Based Neurosurgeon on Matrimonial Site, Tricks Woman Into Transferring INR 2.6 Lakh for Fake Customs Fee in Bengaluru; Investigation Underway.

In one instance, a divorced woman from Badnagar claimed that after months of emotional engagement, she gave an iPhone and transferred Rs 12 lakh. Within two months, a widow from Ujjain, another victim, sent him INR 3.5 lakh. Both women suspected him of fraud and reported him to the police, who set up a trap in which one victim set up a meeting with Jagtap, who was then taken into custody. Who Is ‘Daku Dulhan’? All About the Multi-State Marriage Fraud Led by 21-Year-Old Gulshana Riaz Khan.

While being questioned, Jagtap admitted to using the same scam in several states. Additionally, police learnt that he was previously married in Pune and is currently living with a woman in Mumbai. Financial records and potential co-conspirators are being tracked down through ongoing investigations.

