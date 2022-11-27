Aizawl, Nov 27 (PTI) Union Minister John Barla, who arrived in Mizoram on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, asserted here on Sunday that the Centre was committed to uplifting minority communities of the country, an official statement said.

Barla, during the day, held meetings with officials of the state departments and the Lai Autonomous District Council, (LADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

The Union minister of state for minority affairs, who is in Mizoram on a three-day visit, noted that the Centre has launched various schemes for minority communities, which are being implemented across the country, according to the statement issued by the information and public relations department.

"The NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to the welfare and development of the minorities. Efforts should be made to spread awareness about the central schemes among people, and extend helping hands to those in need,” Barla said at the meeting with state government officials

The minister was given an overview of the work being undertaken to implement central projects in Lawngtlai district, during the meeting, the statement said.

Later, Barla paid a visit to the area where a sports school was being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme.

He also stopped by the site of construction work of Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), which is set to link Mizoram with Kolkata seaport via Myanmar.

