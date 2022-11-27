Chandrapur, November 27: At least four persons were injured after a precast slab of a foot over bridge (FOB) crashed on the tracks at Balharshah railway station here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 5.10 p.m. on the FOB that connects Platforms 1 and 2 of the busy junction. Maharashtra Bridge Collapse: Slabs of Foot Overbridge Fall Off at Balharshah Railway Junction in Chandrapur, Several Feared Injured (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Suddenly, a portion of the FOB slab gave away and crumbled onto the railway tracks below, hitting several passengers. The injured have been rushed to the local civil hospital, officials said. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Video Shows People Swaying Newly Repaired Bridge a Day Before Tragedy That Claimed 100s of Lives.

Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said that there were no fatalities in the incident. Central Railway CR has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 100,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries, he said.

