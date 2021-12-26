New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): In the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, the Centre provided more than 148.37 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 1,48,37,98,635 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

The Ministry said more than 17.90 crores (17,90,54,941) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141.37 crores till Sunday morning. (ANI)

