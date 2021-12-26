Hyderabad, December 26: Suspecting his wife's fidelity, an auto driver allegedly killed his two children before ending his life in an agricultural field in Vadapalli in Nalgonda district on Thursday night. The incident came to light the next morning after local residents contacted the police. Maharashtra: 46-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Suspecting Her Fidelity in Bhiwandi, Attempts Committing Suicide; Held

The deceased were identified as Kishan Naik and his sons Harshavardhan (8) and Akhil(6).

Naik used to doubt the fidelity of his wife, as per reports, His family members, informed the police that for the last few days, he had been getting into quarrels with his wife, according to a report in The Times of India.

Couple had a heated argument on Thursday. Under the pretext of buying new dresses to his sons, Kishan took them out in his auto.

After reaching the agriculture field, he made them drink the poison mixed soft drink and then hanged himself to a tree and ended his life, police said.

This comes days after a 46-year-old man killed his wife suspecting her fidelity in Bhiwandi and later attempted suicide. Chennai Shocker: 43-Year-Old Hides Wife's Body Under Table At Home After Killing Her, Absconding

The victim, identified as Meena Waghmare (40), was walking towards Dhamankar Naka on Sunday when her husband approached her from behind and attacked her with a sharp weapon. He inflicted deep cuts on her neck, shoulder, chest, stomach. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by on-duty doctors.

