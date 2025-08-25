New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the correction portal for the recently conducted Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be opened within a day or two, providing candidates sufficient time to correct any errors.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha while responding to a calling attention motion moved by the opposition regarding the CET exam.

He highlighted that for the first time in the state, the CET exam was conducted in an exceptionally systematic manner, stating that not even a single candidate faced any difficulties. He added that the youth, their parents, and the general public have appreciated the smooth conduct of examination process. Even today, people continue to speak positively about the CET exam system.

The Chief Minister said that a total of 13,48,893 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 12,46,497 appeared--a record turnout of approximately 92 per cent. By conducting CET in such a systematic manner, we have also successfully fulfilled our Sankalp made during the elections.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the Chief Minister remarked that neither the students nor their parents appeared confused or troubled during the CET; rather, it was only opposition leaders seemed to be wandering. He said that instead of raising question on CET, the opposition should express gratitude to the government for conducting such a successful examination. Additionally, he said that 1,87,000 candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) had downloaded and successfully uploaded their forms via the portal.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that since the examination was held in multiple sessions, such variation in difficulty levels was natural. To overcome such variations, Haryana Staff Selection Commission had already informed all concerned about the implementation of the normalization formula for CET 2025 (Group C) through a public notice. Apart from this, it was also informed that in the CET conducted by the National Testing Agency in the year 2022, the normalization formula was also implemented smoothly as per the instructions.

The normalization formula is also applied in various examinations conducted by various organizations of the Central Government like Union Public Service Commission, National Testing Agency, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, which is also valid by the Hon'ble Supreme and High Courts.

He mentioned that during the morning session on July 26, 2025, some exam centers experienced internet issues that caused problems with biometric verification; however, these were resolved before the examination commenced. All four sessions of the exam were successfully conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. He said that if some candidates have biometric problems, then their written examination results will be released by the Commission after matching the photo and CCTV footage taken during the examination and biometric verification process.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, officers, employees, volunteers, and the Haryana Roadways staff, who played a vital role in the smooth transportation of candidates to examination centers, contributing to the overall success of the CET exam. (ANI)

