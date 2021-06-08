Raipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,102 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, taking the infection count to 9,82,962 and the toll to 13,257, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,50,234 after 509 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,798 completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 19,471, the official informed.

"Raipur district recorded 77 new cases, taking its tally to 1,56,523, including 3,115 deaths. Jashpur recorded 81 new cases, Bastar 74 and Surajpur 68, among other districts. With 48,447 samples tested on Tuesday, the number of tests in the state went up to 95,31,494," he said.

