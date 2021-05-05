Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): The cloud burst incident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has affected about eight Public Works Development roads.

According to Mukesh Repaswal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, the situation following the cloud burst in the district is under control now.

He said three DTRs and three water supply schemes have been affected and a report of damages to agriculture and horticulture is being complied.

"As per initial reports, around eight PWD roads affected. In Chamba, 3 DTRs and 3 water supply schemes affected. A report of damage to agriculture and horticulture is being compiled," he said.

"No report of any loss to lives. The situation in the district is under control," Repaswal added.

Earlier, District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria had informed that the ongoing NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) projects in the Tapovan area of Uttarakhand have been halted due to a rise in the water level of the Rishiganga river.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat informed that the District Magistrate has directed officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people.

"The state government will ensure proper treatment of the injured and complete arrangement of food and shelter for the homeless. We are assessing the loss and will provide permissible assistance to the affected people at the earliest," Rawat said in a tweet.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Local officials and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) reached the spot and rescued a man and his two children rescued. (ANI)

