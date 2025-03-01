Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by the avalanche near Mana village in Chamoli district of the state.

He also arrived in Joshimath and met with injured Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who were rescued from the site and transported to the Joshimath military hospital for treatment.

Till Saturday morning, 47 BRO workers of the total 55 people trapped under snow have been rescued and rescue and relief operations are still underway to rescue the eight others.

Four Army choppers have been pressed into rescue operations to save the eight people still trapped under snow in the avalanche that struck near Mana Village yesterday, district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said today.

The Chamoli District Magistrate further said four helicopters have arrived with the help of the Centre and the State governments have joined the rescue operations.

"Of the total 55 people, 47 have been rescued from Mana. We have brought seven people to Joshimath Hospital, and they are under treatment. They are under doctors' observation. Three of them are stable...I hope that the remaining people will also be rescued soon," Chamoli DM said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister and reviewed the rescue operation.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji spoke on the phone and took information about the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped in Mana of Chamoli district," CM Dhami posted on X.

Workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had got trapped under snow when the avalanche struck on Friday and teams from the NDRF, Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police working on a war footing in a joint operation have managed to pull out 47 workers out of the 55 people trapped so far and the search for eight remaining have intensified.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll-Free No: 1070. (ANI)

