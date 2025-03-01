Nashik, March 1: Amid a severe downturn in the Indian stock market, a 28-year-old man from Nashik, Maharashtra, tragically died by suicide after allegedly losing INR 16 lakh in market investments. Rajendra Kolhe, employed with a renowned insurance company, had been heavily involved in stock trading. Kolhe, employed at a renowned insurance company, had reportedly invested heavily in stocks, and the financial setback seems to have driven him to take the extreme step. Authorities have launched an investigation and are recording statements from his family for further clarity.

According to a report by Indian Express, Kolhe’s tragic death occurred after he visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in the evening on Wednesday, February 26. He then took the extreme step near a ground in Pimpalgaon. Villagers, upon finding him, rushed him to the district hospital, but he passed away later that night. Investigating officers suspect that the financial loss from his stock market investments led to his decision, though further details are awaited. Palghar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Ends Life by Hanging Herself at House in Maharashtra, Reason Yet To Be Ascertained.

Kolhe, originally from Chandwad taluka, had relocated to Nashik for work and was staying with his elder brother. His financial involvement in the stock market was known to family members, and the recent market crash might have exacerbated his distress. The sharp downturn in the market, which has left many investors in a similar predicament, has raised concerns over the mental toll on individuals heavily invested in stocks. Aurangabad Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Farm Lake in Maharashtra's Khupta Village, Leaves Suicide Note With Demand of Maratha Reservation.

Satpur police have registered an accidental death report while continuing their investigation into the matter. They are in the process of recording statements from Kolhe’s family members to gather more information regarding his emotional and financial state before his death.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

