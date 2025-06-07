India News | Chandigarh: MCC Carries out Demolition Drive to Clear Illegal Encroachments

In a continued effort to remove illegal encroachments and reclaim public land, the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh on Saturday carried out a demolition drive to remove unauthorised jhuggis near Nirankari Bhawan, Mouli Link Road, Manimajra, said a press statement.

A visual from the demolished spot (Photo/MCC)

Chandigarh [India], June 7 (ANI): In a continued effort to remove illegal encroachments and reclaim public land, the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh (MCC) on Saturday conducted a demo

    In a continued effort to remove illegal encroachments and reclaim public land, the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh on Saturday carried out a demolition drive to remove unauthorised jhuggis near Nirankari Bhawan, Mouli Link Road, Manimajra, said a press statement.

    A visual from the demolished spot (Photo/MCC)

    Chandigarh [India], June 7 (ANI): In a continued effort to remove illegal encroachments and reclaim public land, the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh (MCC) on Saturday conducted a demolition drive to remove unauthorised jhuggis near Nirankari Bhawan, Mouli Link Road, and the Manimajra areas of the city, officials said.

    According to officials, the MCC's joint enforcement and engineering teams carried out the operation under the direction of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Amit Kumar.

    Also Read | UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Meets PM Narendra Modi, Expresses Support for India's Fight Against Cross Border Terrorism (See Pics).

    Several unauthorised shanties and huts in Pocket No. 6, Manimajra, were dismantled during the drive.

    These encroachments were obstructing public movement and posing safety, hygiene, and infrastructure concerns in the area.

    Also Read | Latur Shocker: Man Kidnaps Woman's Child for Rejecting His Proposal for Affair in Maharashtra, Arrested.

    The operation was carried out smoothly with the support of the local police and in the presence of senior MCC officials. Adequate arrangements were made to maintain public order during the drive.

    The Commissioner reiterated that MCC will continue to take firm action against illegal encroachments across the city. He emphasised that public land must be protected and utilised for planned development and public welfare.

    The Municipal Corporation urges citizens to refrain from unauthorised occupation of public spaces and cooperate in maintaining cleanliness, order, and lawful urban development. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

