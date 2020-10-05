Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 177 on Monday with three more fatalities, while 133 new cases pushed the infection tally to 12,578, a medical bulletin here said.

There are 1,604 active cases in the city presently, it said.

Also Read | Indian Army JCO Martyred in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

A total of 199 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of recoveries to 10,797, as per bulletin.

A total of 81,671 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 68,591 tested negative while reports of 129 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Pune-Lonavala Local Train Services to Resume From October 12 for Essential Service Providers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)