Srinagar, October 5: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) has lost life in ceasefire violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the Indian Army said on Monday. Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector. The Indian Army said a befitting response was given. Pakistan Carried Out 3,186 Ceasefire Violations Along LoC in Jammu Region Till September 7, Says Government.

"At around 6.30 pm, Pakistan troops took to unprovoked firing with small firearms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera Sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said. After violating the ceasefire on the LoC in Rajouri district, Pakistan also resorted to unprovoked firing and intense shelling along the LoC in Poonch district. Indian Army Soldier Succumbs After Being Injured in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in J&K's Rajouri.

"After initiating ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at about 6.30 pm, Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district at about 8 pm. In both the sectors, Indian army is retaliating befittingly," Colonel Devender Anand told IANS.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999. In over 3,190 such LoC ceasefire violations since January 2020, at least 24 civilians have been killed and 100 others injured.

