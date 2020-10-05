Mumbai, October 5: The Pune-Lonavala local train services are set to resume from October 12 for essential service providers. The Maharashtra government on September 30 in its new ‘Mission Begin Again’ guidelines had allowed resumption of local train services in Pune region, including the Pune-Lonavala train service. The train operations on this route were shut since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown came into force across the country.

“Local trains in Pune region can resume services as per the protocol and procedure followed in MMR region. The Commissioner of Police, Pune will be the nodal officer to coordinate the same,” the guidelines stated. In Mumbai, the local train services can used only by government employees and essential services providers. Mission Begin Again: Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till October 31.

Here's the tweet:

#Maharashtra: Pune-Lonavala local train services to resume from 12th October for essential service providers — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

While issuing the Unlock 5 guidelines, the Maharashtra Government had extended coronavirus-induced lockdown till October 31. However, the state government said that hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from October 5 with restricted capacity. It said all the trains originating and ending the journey within the state will be restarted with immediate effect

subject to health protocols for COVID-19, the latest guidelines said.

According to reports, Railway officials of the Pune Division said they will meet the Pune Police Commissioner soon to decide on the manner in which services can be restarted. In June, when local trains had started running in Mumbai to ferry essential service workers, the Central Railways had stated that there were no plans to start suburban train services between Pune and Lonavala.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).