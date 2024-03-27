Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest the bypoll for the Karnal assembly seat, recently vacated by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar after the BJP carried out a major shake-up in the state.

The bypoll will be held on May 25, along with the general election for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

After the BJP named Saini as its candidate for the Karnal assembly bypoll, he shared a post on 'X', expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, Khattar and the party's central leadership.

Saini, who is the BJP's Haryana unit president and MP from Kurukshetra in the outgoing Lok Sabha, was sworn in as the chief minister along with five ministers on March 12, hours after the dramatic resignation of Khattar and his cabinet.

On March 13, Khattar resigned as an MLA from the Karnal assembly seat and hours later, was named as the BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

"From today, our chief minister (Saini) will look after the Karnal assembly constituency," Khattar had said in the assembly while announcing his resignation.

After taking over as chief minister, Saini needs to get elected as an MLA within six months.

