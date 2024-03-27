Hyderabad, March 27: Asserting that public spaces often reflect pre-existing social inequalities in society, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday said creation of new infrastructure is not only good for lawyers and judges, but it is also intended to reach out to the broader cross-section of our society.

Justice Chandrachud, in his address after laying the foundation stone for new Telangana High Court building here, also said creation of infrastructure plays a significant role in the mainstreaming of communities and groups in society who have been traditionally excluded from the judicial process. CJI DY Chandrachud Urges Judges To Write Judgments in Simple Language; Here's Why.

"We must all remember that public spaces often reflect pre-existing social inequalities in our society. Our infrastructure sometimes reflects subtle signs of exclusion, such as lack of washrooms for women, which I referred to earlier, ramps for the disabled or differently- abled, creches and lactating rooms for young mothers," he said.

The CJI said though India is a fast growing economy and market, today there is an internet-divide in the country even now as not everyone has access to the internet and not every lawyer has access to a smartphone and not every citizen has a laptop. Judges Should Be Unaffected by Criticisms and Social Media Commentary, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

He said conspicuous absence of disabled-friendly parking spots convey that courts are not meant for persons with disabilities or they must overcome additional hurdles to gain access to justice.

