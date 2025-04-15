Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said the ED's chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case is yet another glaring example of the BJP government's "abuse of power and institutions for political gain".

Several other Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, claiming unleashing of vendetta politics by it.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on charges of money laundering in the case.

"The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and Shri @RahulGandhi ji is yet another glaring example of the Modi government's abuse of power and institutions for political gain," Bajwa, who is Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, said in a post on X.

"This act, clearly orchestrated by the @BJP4India, reflects a desperate attempt to malign the image of our senior leaders and divert attention from the real issues facing the country," Bajwa said.

The Congress leader further said, "Let it be clear - such intimidation tactics will not shake the resolve of the @INCIndia. Our leadership has faced much greater challenges in the past and has always emerged stronger.

"We stand firmly with Sonia ji and Rahul ji, who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation," Bajwa said in his post.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the chargesheet "at the behest of the BJP government is yet another example of sheer political vendetta".

"@INCIndia will not be intimidated no matter how much the Modi government tries. We have full faith in our judicial system," Warring posted on X.

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja alleged that the "targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigating agencies exposes the malicious intent of the BJP government".

"It should not be forgotten that the Gandhi family has given everything for this country and they have never deviated from the path of truth and public service," Selja, a former Union minister, said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Singh Surjewala said the National Herald is a newspaper that carried the flame of the freedom movement.

"The stark truth is that the owner of National Herald, Associated Journals Ltd was incorporated in 1937 by Pandit Nehru and is a 'Not For Profit Co'. Then, what benefit can accrue to anyone?

"To attach its assets is broad daylight murder of the rule of law and an assault on the history of our freedom movement. The @INCIndia and every citizen will fight this determinedly," he said on X.

Haryana Congress leader and MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the action once again reflects the BJP's "undemocratic thinking".

"There is hardly any opposition leader in the country who is not on the target of the ED and the CBI. We will keep fighting such petty politics," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

