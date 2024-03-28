Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28 (ANI): After the BJP sparred with the police over an alleged assault on some people during a Holi celebration at Chengicherla, party MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday said he was placed under house arrest as he had planned to visit the incident site.

In a personalised video that he shared on his official X handle on Thursday, the BJP MLA said, "Some people were playing a sound system during Holi celebrations in Chengicherla when some locals came out of a mosque and rained blows on a few women and youth with sticks."

Also Read | Delhi Horror: Five-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped and Killed in Bawana; Accused Arrest From Kolkata.

Accusing the police of carrying out a 'one-sided investigation' into the incident, he alleged, "Sadly, the police conducted a one-sided investigation in the matter. Only those targeted and beaten up were booked. Hundreds from the mosque had gathered in the area but only the seven who were targeted faced police action."

Hitting out at the Congress government and the previous BRS regime in the state, the BJP MLA added, "People from a certain community were targeted under the previous BRS government. There was a strong public sentiment against the BRS during the last Assembly elections and the Congress exploited the same to come to power. The Congress is now following in the footsteps of the BRS. The Congress may be in power in the state but the reins are actually in the hands of (AIMIM chief) Asaduddin Owaisi."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases First List of Eight Candidates, Renominates Sitting MPs in Seven Seats.

"I have been placed under house arrest and can't step out. I wished to visit Chengicherla and meet some of the victims there. I wanted to bring ration to the injured," the MLA added in the video.

Urging CM Reddy and the Telangana Police to withdraw cases against those booked in connection with the incident, Singh said, "Act against those who came in groups and mounted the attack."

"I urge the police to take necessary action against the perpetrators. Failure to do so will result in a strong response from us," the BJP MLA posted from his X handle.

Earlier, two groups came to blows during Holi celebrations in the Chengicherla area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

BJP leaders and workers staged a protest against the incident on Monday.

According to the police, the BJP protestors engaged in a heated argument with the men in uniform. Videos of the protest showed the police resorting to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Sharing details of the incident earlier, during Holi celebrations at the Pital Basti of Chengicherla, police said a few revellers had installed speakers while Namaz was being offered at the nearby mosque. When some people objected to the playing of loud music and called for the speakers to be shut off, an argument ensued between the two groups and devolved into a full-blown scuffle, the police informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)