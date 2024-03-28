New Delhi, March 28: A five-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, killed and her body was then dumped in a factory by a man in the national capital, the police said on Thursday. The police said that they have arrested the accused identified as Totan Lohar a.k.a Khudi in Kolkata. The police said that on Sunday, at around 11 p.m., a call was received at Bawana police station regarding the suspected kidnapping of a five-year-old girl from Sector 1 DSIDC, Bawana.

"The statement of the girl's parents was recorded, and a case under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code was registered," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) R.K. Singh. Delhi Shocker: Man Kidnaps Minor Girl, Takes Her to Kolkata, Rapes and Murders Her in Abandoned Factory; Arrested.

The parents operate a tea shop in Bawana, and the girl resides with them during the daytime. They last saw her at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Despite their efforts to locate her, she could not be found. Finally, they contacted 112. "Immediately, multiple teams were assembled, and an extensive search commenced in the area, with the parents participating. This search continued throughout the night in and around the last-known location," said Singh.

Various CCTV footage was obtained by the police team from the area, one of which showed the girl walking with a man identified as Khudi, who was later found to be absconding. Delhi Shocker: Three-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tenant in Peeragarhi Area, Accused Absconding; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"Local inquiries revealed that he may have fled to West Bengal via train, possibly on the Poorva Express. Multiple teams were deployed to apprehend him, with one team dispatched to New Delhi Railway Station," said the DCP. Various efforts were made in collaboration with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), ticket examiners (TTE), and the intermediate police stations.

"Simultaneously, a team was dispatched to Kolkata. Upon arrival, they boarded a train to Asansol railway station and awaited the Poorva Express. Upon its arrival, the team boarded the train and commenced a search for the suspect. After a few minutes, they successfully identified and apprehended him. He was then brought back to Delhi on the morning of March 27," said the DCP.

On questioning, the accused confessed to committing rape and thereafter, killing the girl before dumping the body in an adjacent factory in the Bawana area at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.

"At the accused's instance, the scene of crime was identified, a body along with one blade and one brick has been recovered. The videography and photography of the scene of crime was done properly," said the DCP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2024 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).