New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): An IndiGo flight (6E 6764) from Guwahati to Chennai was forced to divert to Bengaluru after the pilot issued a 'fuel mayday' call due to insufficient fuel in the plane, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Thursday. The pilot did not get clearance to land in Chennai due to congestion at the airport.

"The diversion occurred because of congestion at Chennai airport, which prevented the aircraft from landing there in time. Passengers were on board during the emergency reroute," they said.

"The flight landed safely in Bengaluru at 8:15 PM. During the refuelling process, passengers were provided refreshments, and their baggage was offloaded. Due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), the airline had to arrange for a fresh crew," sources said, adding that the flight subsequently departed for Chennai at 10:24 PM.

Earlier on Tuesday, June 17, an Indigo flight from Muscat to Kochi, and further to Delhi, was diverted to Nagpur due to security concerns.

According to the airline, the flight 6E1272, travelling from Muscat to Kochi, while continuing as flight 6E2706 from Kochi to Delhi, was rerouted to Nagpur on Tuesday due to a security issue.

The plane landed safely at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, and all passengers were safely disembarked.

"We confirm receiving a security concern pertaining to IndiGo flight 6E1272 flying from Muscat to Kochi when the aircraft was operating its subsequent sector from Kochi to Delhi as 6E2706 on 17 June 2025. Following protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately informed, and the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur," an airline spokesperson said. (ANI)

