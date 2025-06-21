New Delhi, June 21: As the golden dawn broke over the spellbinding coastline of Visakhapatnam and the waves of the Bay of Bengal whispered in rhythm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation and yoga enthusiasts across the world in celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga. Addressing the world's largest-ever yoga gathering, now etched in the Guinness Book of World Records, the Prime Minister joined thousands of participants from India and abroad for a historic yoga session by the sea.

At the national event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Abdul Nazeer, and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ayush, and MoS for Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Prataprao Jadhav were also present alongside Union Minister of State Dr Chandrasekhar Pemmasani. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and State Cabinet Minister Nara Lokesh were also present on the occasion. Yoga Leads People on Journey Towards Oneness, Marks Beginning of Ancient Practice Where Inner Peace Becomes Global Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

Extending warm greetings to people across India and the world on International Day of Yoga, the Prime Minister highlighted that this year marks the 11th occasion when the world has come together on 21st June to practice yoga collectively. He remarked that the essence of yoga is "to unite", and it is heartening to see how yoga has united the world. Reflecting on yoga's journey over the past decade, PM Modi recalled the moment when India proposed the idea of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. He noted that 175 countries supported the proposal, a rare instance of such wide global unity.

He emphasised that the support was not merely for a proposal but represented a collective effort by the world for the greater good of humanity. "Eleven years on, yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle of millions across the globe", he added. The Prime Minister expressed pride in seeing how Divyang individuals read yogic texts in Braille and how scientists practice yoga in space. He also noted the enthusiastic participation of youth from rural areas in Yoga Olympiads. PM Modi underscored that whether it is the steps of the Sydney Opera House, the summit of Mount Everest, or the vast expanse of the ocean, the message remains the same: "Yoga is for everyone and for all, Beyond Boundaries, Backgrounds, age or ability."

The Prime Minister expressed his delight at being in Visakhapatnam, describing it as a vibrant blend of natural beauty and modern progress. Applauding the meticulous organisation of the International Day of Yoga event, he extended his appreciation to Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for their visionary leadership. He also lauded the launch of the Yogandhra Abhiyan--a pioneering initiative by the state--under their stewardship. 'World Going Through Tensions, Yoga Gives Direction of Peace', Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025 (Watch Video).

Special praise was accorded to Nara Lokesh for his exemplary dedication to the campaign. The Prime Minister noted that he had successfully transformed yoga into a truly inclusive social celebration. Over the past several weeks, Lokesh's efforts have mobilised widespread community engagement, drawing participation from every section of society. Highlighting that more than two crore people have taken part in the Yogandhra Abhiyan, the Prime Minister said that this overwhelming public response reflects the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, which forms the foundation of a Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that when citizens take ownership of national missions, no goal is too ambitious. The energy, commitment, and goodwill of the people were clearly evident throughout the celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said in his welcome speech that "the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji initiated the unprecedented step of getting a resolution passed at the United Nations General Assembly to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. This initiative has now transformed into a global public health movement celebrated in over 180 countries".

Prataprao Jadhav added that on the occasion of completing a decade of this movement, "we have launched 10 Signature Events this year. These include Harit Yoga (Green Yoga) with tree plantation, Yoga Connect, Yoga Parks, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Yoga Sangam, being celebrated by over 10 lakh (1 million) organisations across the country." Congratulating the Andhra Pradesh Government the Union Ayush Minister stated that "under the leadership of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, a 'YogAndhra Abhiyan' was launched in Andhra Pradesh on May 21. As part of this campaign, more than 22,000 tribal students performed 12 rounds of Surya Namaskar in 15 minutes yesterday, entering their names into the Guinness Book of World Records." Yoga Gives World the Direction of Peace Amid Global Conflicts, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

He further said that inspired by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Ayush has taken a small initiative to promote healthy food among the public and today, at 70 locations in Delhi, the ministry was distributing Ayush Aahar (Ayush Diet) to all participants of this IDY programme. "This Ayush Aahar is based on Moringa-based food products, and will emerge as a healthy and tasty food alternative for the people," he said.

Thanking the Prime Minister for granting Andhra Pradesh the honour to host this historic event, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh marked the 11th International Yoga Day with unprecedented enthusiasm as over 3 lakh citizens gathered in Visakhapatnam for a mass yoga demonstration. "The event concluded with the successful month-long Yogandhra campaign that engaged 2.17 crore participants statewide, creating several records," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined IDY celebrations in Udhampur. He said, "The ancient tradition of yoga passed down by our sages is now being followed globally. In India, yoga is not just a practice, it's a way of life." Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined IDY celebrations in Ahmedabad and wrote on "X" that yoga brings unity among the mind, body and brain and has become an integral part of the daily routine of people all over the world.

Adding to the nationwide fervour, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, also participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Reflecting on the transformative journey of yoga over the past decade, he posted on the social media platform X that, "Yoga nurtures balance across our physical, mental, and spiritual dimensions, enabling a healthier and more fulfilling life. It is due to the visionary leadership of PM Modi that yoga has earned global recognition. Over the last 10 years, people across the world have embraced yoga as an essential part of their daily lives."

Nadda extended his heartfelt wishes to all citizens on the 11th International Day of Yoga, urging them to continue practising and promoting yoga as a way of life. It's noteworthy that more than 100 events were organised today in Delhi to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga. In addition to this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday. Taking to 'X', the Union Home Minister extended his wishes on the International Yoga Day and said that yoga brings unity among the mind, body and brain.

Amit Shah stated that in today's world, yoga is becoming a part of the daily routine of people across the world. "'Yoga', which brings unity among mind, body and brain, has today become a part of the daily routine of people all over the world. On the occasion of 'International Yoga Day', performed yoga with the residents in Ahmedabad", read Amit Shah's 'X' post. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has made history by becoming the first state in India to implement a dedicated Yoga Policy.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led cabinet on Saturday approved this landmark initiative, aiming to establish Uttarakhand as a global hub for yoga and wellness. The Yoga Policy has been prepared with the aim of establishing Uttarakhand as the global capital of yoga and wellness under which a subsidy of up to Rs 20 lakh is being provided for developing yoga and meditation centers in the state. A provision of grants up to Rs 10 lakh has also been made to promote research in the field of yoga, meditation and naturopathy in the state. With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the state government has implemented the country's first Yoga Policy 2025 in the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is determined to establish five new yoga hubs in the state by 2030 and by March 2026, the availability of yoga services will also be ensured in all AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers in the state.

