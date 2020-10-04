Chennai , October 4: Chennai Air Customs seized gold valued at Rs 39.5 lakhs from four passengers, who arrived from Dubai at the airport here on Sunday.

The Chennai Air Customs said that gold was concealed in the socks and pockets of the pants of the passengers. DRI Seizes Smuggled Gold Valued at Rs 17.5 Crore, Four Held.

The combined weight of the gold seized was 758 grams, Customs said.

