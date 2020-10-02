Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) In one of the largest gold recoveries in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence(DRI) seized 33.5 kg of the yellow metal from a truck in Siliguri, a DRI release said on Friday.

The gold is valued at Rs 17.5 crore, it said.

The agency officials acting on a tip off intercepted the truck on Friday morning.

The truck was on way from the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur to Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, the release said.

The four occupants of the truck during interrogation said that they were coming from Guwahati and denied carrying any contraband items with them.

On being grilled further they confessed that they were carrying 202 pieces of smuggled gold which were hidden in their luggage, it said.

They confessed that the gold pieces were smuggled from Myanmar through the border in Manipur and were being carried to Sri Ganganagar for delivery.

The four have been arrested under the Customs Act, the DRI said.

In the current fiscal, the agency has seized around 98 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 52 crore in West Bengal and Sikkim. PTI dc SBN

