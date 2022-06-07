Chennai, June 7: Residents in Chennai's Perungudi have a new cause for alarm. Just days after the massive fire in the dump yard in the locality was doused, the lake adjoining the landfill turned pink. Situated next to the 200-feet Radial Road, the pink-coloured lake has now become a 'photo booth' to passers-by. The lake water has turned pink due to contamination and excess methane found in the waterbody.

"Cyanobacterial algal bloom on the surface reduces the oxygen level in a waterbody. It blocks sunlight from reaching the flora and fauna. Without sufficient sunlight, plants cannot grow properly and living organisms in the water will starve to death. An algal bloom can be harmful when it releases toxins into the air and water. High concentration levels of such toxins are dangerous to the environment as well as to human beings," Sundarapandian, an environmentalist from Poovulagin Nanbargal. DO NOT POP Huge Frozen Methane Bubbles Formed Under Ice on Lake’s Surface, Can be Highly Dangerous!.

The locals showed concerns regarding the incident and demanded the authorities to look into the matter. "This lake's water has changed into pink colour because of a fire that happened in April. This needs to be taken care of seriously. Tamil Nadu Government should take action to clear the issue because this will affect people living in the nearby areas soon", said a local, Chandru.

The Deputy Mayor of Chennai, Magesh Kumar, took note of the situation and assured a quick redressal of the problem. A major fire broke out at the Perungudi dump yard in Chennai on April 27. The fire had spread across 10 acres of land. Two sky lifts, 11 fire tenders and 300 lorries were used in dousing the flames.

