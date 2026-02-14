Chennai, February 14: Silver prices in India witnessed a sharp correction on Saturday, February 14, 2026, following volatility in global commodity markets and profit booking at higher levels. The white metal retreated from its recent highs, tracking softer international trends and cautious investor sentiment amid currency fluctuations. Check the latest silver rates today in key Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.
Market sentiment turned slightly cautious, with prices across most northern, western, and southern cities hovering around the INR 2.79 lakh per kg mark. Analysts note that silver is reacting to global price swings, US economic cues, and near-term industrial demand outlook. Gold Rate Today, February 14, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Silver Rates for February 14, 2026 (1 Kg)
|City
|Silver Rate (1 Kg)
|Chennai
|INR 2,79,900
|Hyderabad
|INR 2,79,900
|New Delhi
|INR 2,79,900
|Mumbai
|INR 2,79,900
|Kolkata
|INR 2,79,900
|Bengaluru
|INR 2,79,900
|Noida / Ghaziabad
|INR 2,79,900
|Gurugram
|INR 2,79,900
|Ahmedabad
|INR 2,79,900
|Jaipur
|INR 2,79,900
|Lucknow
|INR 2,79,900
|Bhopal
|INR 2,79,900
|Jodhpur
|INR 2,79,900
|Srinagar*
|INR 2,75,000
Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS, and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.
Despite the recent correction, silver continues to trade within a broader volatile range. Analysts suggest that global inflation data, US Federal Reserve commentary, industrial demand trends, and rupee movement will determine whether the white metal stabilises at current levels or witnesses further downside in the coming sessions.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).