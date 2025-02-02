Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh on Sunday claimed that the BJP had failed to meet people's expectations over the past year, a charge the ruling party rejected.

All sections of society are disappointed with the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government, state Congress chief Deepak Baij claimed while releasing a “chargesheet” at a press conference here.

The BJP came to power in December 2023 after trouncing the Congress in the assembly polls.

Baij alleged that "corruption" and "bad governance" prevail in the state.

People from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) are angry with the state government due to the “faulty” reservation policy implemented in local bodies, he claimed.

Farmers are disappointed as they are not getting the lump sum amount of Rs 3,100 along with the additional Rs 112 increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy, totalling Rs 3,212 per quintal, he charged.

Baij also raked up some incidents of violence last year in the Kabirdham and Balodabazar-Bhatapara districts and alleged irregularities in a few recruitment exams in the state to target the BJP government.

The law and order has collapsed in Chhattisgarh, he alleged.

Social security pension, old-age pension and widow pension have been stopped and beneficiaries are being made to run from pillar to post, he added.

Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary dismissed Congress' charges.

He told reporters that if Congress were to compile a chargesheet on its previous five-year regime, between 2018 and 2023, in the state, it would be bigger than a novel.

Choudhary said, “They (Congress) are criticising our one-year-old government. Well, it is their job to make allegations.”

The development done in the past year is evident across Chhattisgarh and people will definitely bless us, the minister added.

