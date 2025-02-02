Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, February 2: A shocking case of animal cruelty has emerged from the Pahadsinghpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a pet dog and eight stray dogs, including four puppies, were allegedly killed after consuming poisoned biscuits. The incident, reported on Friday, January 31, has sparked outrage among animal rights activists, who are demanding strict action. The pet owner, who lost her six-year-old Labrador, filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation.

The pet owner, Usha Ghate, a 52-year-old woman, reported that her Labrador, which was briefly off-leash around 6:45 AM on January 31, returned in distress. The dog was vomiting and had loose motions, and despite being rushed to the veterinary hospital, it succumbed to the poisoning. In her complaint, Ghate revealed that locals had informed her about the poisoned biscuits being left in the area, which led to the deaths of her dog and eight stray dogs, including four puppies. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Altercation Breaks Out Between 2 Groups in Maharashtra After Miscreants Allegedly Barge Into a Man’s House and Thrash His Family Members (Watch Video).

According to a Times of India report, Ghate’s pet dog was part of its usual routine of going to the nearby ground to relieve itself, but this time it tragically ingested the poisoned food. The police have registered an offence under section 325 of the BNS Act related to the crime of killing, maiming, or poisoning animals. Animal rights activists have condemned the brutal act and are actively campaigning on social media to track down the culprit, urging the public to come forward with any information. Dog Terror in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pack of Stray Dogs Chase and Try To Attack Young Girl Walking on the Streets, Video Goes Viral.

Activists, including Berryl Sanchis, have voiced their anger, calling this act the highest form of cruelty towards animals. Sanchis emphasized that if people have concerns about stray dogs, they should report them to the civic authorities or animal welfare groups, not resort to inhumane acts like poisoning.

