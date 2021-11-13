Raipur, Nov 13 (PTI) The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh on Saturday submitted a complaint to Raipur police seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by comparing Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram in his recently released book.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

The party also sought registration of a case against senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh for taking part in the book release function and, thereby, supporting Khurshid's act.

Also Read | Maharashtra: At Least 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Gadchiroli.

BJP MLAs Brijmohan Agarwal, Ajay Chandrakar, Shivratan Sharma and Narayan Chandel and Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam submitted the complaint in Civil Lines police station.

"We have received a complaint from BJP leaders and further action will be taken after investigation," said Satyaprakash Tiwari, Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station.

In the complaint, BJP leaders claimed Khurshid, in his book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya, Nationhood in Our Times', has compared Hindutva to Islamist terror groups like ISIS and Boko Haram and this was an insult of Hinduism.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)