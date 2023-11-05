Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan deployed on election duty in Chhattisgarh was killed after a grenade in his possession accidentally exploded in Dantewada district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased BSF official has been identified as Balbeer Chand, a native of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Betting App Under ED Radar: Government Blocks Mahadev Online Gaming App, 21 Other Illegal Betting Platforms on Enforcement Directorate Request.

"A BSF company was stationed for the assembly elections near Dantewada district police station. The company had decided to go out for a patrol search when suddenly a hand grenade kept in the pouch worn by Head Constable Balbir Chand exploded," an official said.

Police said that the deceased jawan was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in the district.

Also Read | Sandeep Dayma Expelled: BJP Expels Party Leader Over Hate Remarks on Gurdwaras and Mosques at Rally in Rajasthan.

"He was injured and was immediately brought by ambulance to Dantewada District Hospital for treatment. After being checked by the doctors, it was found that the BSF jawan had died," an official said.

Further investigation is underway.

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)