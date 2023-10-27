Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday accused BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife of receiving Rs 10 crore subsidy for her media company.

Responding to BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement over farmer loans waiver poll promise by Congress, Baghel said, "He should first tell how his wife got Rs 10 crores as a subsidy from the government."

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Arnia Sector of Jammu and Kashmir; BSF Troops Give Befitting Reply.

Earlier, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi shared a snapshot of the Ministry of Food Processing website alleging the central government approved Rs 10 crore grant to Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan's company.

"The Ministry of Food Processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked," Gogoi wrote on 'X' on September 13.

Also Read | Maratha Quota: Two Men Commit Suicide in Chhatrapati Sambajhinagar and Hingoli Seeking Reservation.

Responding to Gogoi's allegation, Riniki Bhuyan has described the allegations as an attack to malign and defame an Assamese enterprise headed by a woman entrepreneur. And that time she had said that she would be filing a legal suit against the Congress MP."This is nothing but an attack to malign and defame a 17-year-old Assamese enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law, headed by a woman entrepreneur," the statement read.CM Himanta, also denied the charge repeatedly on 'X', saying that his wife, Riniki Bhuyan did not claim the subsidy. "I want to emphasize once again that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has received or claimed any amount from the Government of India," Himanta clarified in a message on 'X'.

Later, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for false allegations of irregularities in a food processing project of the central government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)