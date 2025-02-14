Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would surely succeed and win in the state's Municipal Corporation Elections 2025.

Addressing a press conference, the CM also hit out at the Congress party and said that there was no alignment with what the party did and said.

"We will win. We had succeeded in the Vidhan Sabha bye-elections too. There have been good developmental works in the last 13 months. People's faith in the BJP has increased..." the CM said while addressing the media.

"People have lost their faith in the Congress party because they have been looted by them... they say something else and do something else..." he further said.

The polling for 10 Municipal Corporations, 49 Municipal Councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats across the state began at 8 am on Tuesday. It continued till 5 pm, with the counting of votes set to be done on February 15.

There are 44.74 lakh voters, of whom 22.52 lakh are male and 22.73 lakh are female.

The Election Commission has set a total of 597 polling stations across the state for urban body polling.

In January, the Chhattisgarh Election Commission announced that the state will hold urban local body elections on February 11, with results to be declared on February 15. The three-tier panchayat elections will take place in three phases on February 17, 20, and 23, with results to be announced on February 18, 21, and 24, respectively.

On February 11, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao cast his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur for the urban body elections.

The Deputy CM appealed to the public to come out and vote in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy.

Sao exuded confidence in the party's winning the urban body polls in the state.

"I have cast my vote along with my family. I urge you all to come out of your houses and cast your votes. This is the festival of democracy and I request everyone to participate in it...BJP is going to win all the seats in the state..." Sao told ANI. (ANI)

