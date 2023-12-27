Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma condemned Samajwadi Party leader, Swami Prasad Maurya, for his 'controversial' remarks against Hinduism and Hindus.

Reacting to Swami Prasad's comment that "Hinduism is a hoax," Chhattisgarh Dy CM Sharma suggested that the SP leader should think before saying something about someone or a religion.

"What does your heart say? Try to understand it, and be careful about speaking about someone as it may lead to severe consequences," he said while speaking to the media.

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya explained his "Hindu ek dhoka hai" remark, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had made similar statements.

"In 1955, the Supreme Court said in its order that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life. It is a conglomeration of more than 200 religions. Even Mohan Bhagwat had said, not once but twice, that Hindu is not a religion but a way of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that Hindu is not a religion. Even Gadkari had said the same thing in a media conclave," Maurya said while speaking at the National Buddhist and Bahujan Rights Conference in New Delhi on Monday.

Swami Prasad Maurya's remark created a stir, with several political parties demanding an apology from the SP leader. His comment drew huge criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier, in a video posted on 'X' in August this year, Maurya could be heard saying, "The roots of Brahminism are very deep, and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism. There is no religion called Hindu; Hinduism is just a hoax. There is a conspiracy to trap the Dalits, tribals, and backward people of this country by calling the same Brahmin religion as Hindu religion."

Delhi advocate Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint against the SP leader after he justified his remarks. (ANI)

