Raipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Future is all about possibilities and failure is a part of success, former Supreme Court judge MR Shah said at the sixth convocation ceremony of Hidayatullah National Law University in Nava Raipur on Sunday.

The retired judge, who was the chief guest at the event, congratulated the students for getting degrees and obtaining gold medals and reminded them of the responsibilities of a lawyer towards society and the nation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Kills Daughter, Her Lover in Morena; Dumps Bodies in Chambal River Full of Crocodiles.

"The future is all about possibilities and failure is a part of success," he said.

Among those present on the occasion were Supreme Court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose, Chancellor of HNLU and Chhattisgarh Chief justice Ramesh Sinha, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Supreme Court's Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: 707 Women Gave Birth to Children During Cyclonic Storm in Gujarat, Says Union Health Ministry.

During the ceremony, Vice Chancellor of HNLU, Professor VC Vivekanandan highlighted the achievements of students in various competitions such as moot court.

A book titled 'Write Nature and Sustainability' and HNLU Journal of Law and Social Sciences were also released on the occasion.

Debmita Mandal and Shraddha Rajput were awarded Doctor of Philosophy, while 152 and 52 students got LLB and LLM degrees, respectively.

A total of 36 gold medals were awarded to 13 UG and three PG students at the convocation ceremony for their exceptional academic achievements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)